Federal agents conduct immigration raid at Southern California farm, clash with protestors

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Federal agents are conducting an immigration enforcement operation at an agricultural area in Ventura County, California Thursday.

The operation was taking place at a farm along Laguna Road in the Camarillo area. Los Angeles ABC station KABC's AIR7 was over the scene surrounded by fields as federal agents formed a line across the street.

At one point, a group of protesters were seen facing off with agents, some of whom threw smoke canisters towards the growing crowd.

The situation escalated when more smoke canisters were launched, sending the crowd of protesters running in the opposite direction. At least one person was seen pinned down on the ground by the federal agents.

KABC did not immediately observe anybody else being detained or arrested.

Another moment saw a woman holding a flag standing in front of an advancing military vehicle in what appeared to be an attempt to stop it. At times, it looked as though the woman was poking the passing military vehicles with the flag.

A few minutes later, a man tried to stop a military vehicle by stepping in front of it, but the vehicle kept moving. Eventually, the man moved to the side but not before throwing what appeared to be a bottle of water at the windshield.

Just before 2:30 p.m., several federal agents fired more smoke canisters towards the crowd, only to have the wind blow the majority of that smoke back on the agents. The move, however, led to the crowd momentarily dispersing from the street, allowing several federal vehicles to drive away from the area, past the protesters.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.