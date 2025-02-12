Can pigeons in NYC get bird flu? Are eggs safe to eat? Infectious disease doctor weighs in

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The highly contagious bird flu that has sent egg prices skyrocketing has also spurred concern among New Yorkers about one of the city's most widely recognized animal inhabitants -- pigeons.

Having to duck and run to avoid the city's flocks is a regular occurrence for pedestrians in New York, and that close contact has many wondering, can pigeons get bird flu? And, if so, are people at risk of getting it from them?

Well, according to the CDC, pigeons do not usually carry bird flu viruses that are dangerous to poultry or people.

So, while there is a nonzero chance, it is highly unlikely that a pigeon you encounter will be infected with the virus and even less likely that a human will contract bird flu from it.

Doctors say most New Yorkers are at very low risk of contracting the disease, as there has been no documented transmission from one person to another.

"Human infections have all had a direct link with either chicken, livestock or dairy farms," Dr. Suraj Saggar, Chief of Infectious Disease at Holy Name Medical Center in Englewood, New Jersey, said.

Dr. Saggar says there is also no current concerns about human infection through food, but people should continue to follow proper food preparation.

"You really want to avoid such practices as eating raw eggs, eating unpasteurized raw milk, because then you're setting yourself up for these types of bacteria and viruses to possibly be infected," he said.

The CDC says people should not prepare or eat uncooked or undercooked food or products, such as unpasteurized milk or raw cheeses from animals with suspected or confirmed bird flu virus infection.

"One differentiating symptom is actually infection of the eye, or conjunctivitis," Dr. Saggar said, but the vast majority of the confirmed cases in humans have produced only mild symptoms.

Dr. Saggar says the general public should not worry at this time, but it's important for the country's public health systems to continue surveillance, monitoring, and research.

As always, health officials encourage everyone to practice good hygiene, including avoiding close contact with people who are sick and washing their hands often.

Have more questions? The New York State Department of Health has a list of commonly asked questions and answers on its website.

