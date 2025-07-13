Candidates for NYC mayor working to try to stop momentum of Zohran Mamdani

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Election Day is getting closer and closer, and the candidates for New York City Mayor are working hard to stop the momentum of Zohran Mamdani.

The assembly man from Queens won the primaries with no issues, but now, former Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking a page from his book and is trying to get other candidates to group together to win City Hall.

When Zohran Mamdani took the democratic primary by storm, a new political star was unleashed.

Despite his Democratic socialist policies, he is now the Democratic nominee going into the November race.

Many predict he could become the first Muslim mayor to move into Gracie Mansion, however the old guards are not giving up that easily.

There is an idea being floated that all the other contenders agree to honor an Independent poll. Whoever comes out on top would campaign against Mamdani; the others would bow out of the race and not split votes.

Eyewitness News is told that Governor Andrew Cuomo, who lost to Mamdani in the primary, would support the pledge.

His spokesperson issued a statement saying,

"We do not see any path to victory for Mayor Adams. This is the time to put aside the usual political selfishness and agree to do what is truly best for all New Yorkers."

However, Mayor Eric Adams wasted no time clapping back at Cuomo.

"Let's not forget the damage he caused as governor. Cuomo led the charge on a flawed bail reform. He failed New York's most vulnerable during COVID. Now, Cuomo is wasting time and dividing voters. He failed then - and he's failing New Yorkers now."

The suggestion was also extended to Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. He told Eyewitness News he would not agree to such a poll.

"Andrew Cuomo lost his primary and hides in the Hamptons. Eric Adams skipped his and fled to Fort Lauderdale. I'm the only candidate with a majority party nomination, a 50-year record of serving New Yorkers, and a real path to victory," Sliwa said.

