Snapchill canned coffee recalled in the US over botulism fears

All Snapchill canned coffee products are being recalled across the United States because of fears they may contain a deadly toxin.

Snapchill is voluntarily recalling the 296 products because its "current (manufacturing) process could lead to the growth and production" of the botulinum toxin, according to a company announcement published on the website of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week.

The company is not aware of any instances of its products containing the toxin, nor have any instances of customers falling ill been reported, the statement said. The botulinum toxin can cause botulism, a rare but potentially fatal disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The potential problem with the products was identified when the FDA notified Snapchill that the company had not filed details of its manufacturing process, which it is required to do by regulation.

"Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA," the statement added.

In a separate statement on its website, the company said it was "working swiftly to resolve the issue."

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this recall may cause. We are working with the FDA on solutions to restart production within standards," it said.

The WHO notes on its website that the botulinum toxin is "one of the most lethal substances known" and can inhibit nerve function, causing "respiratory and muscular paralysis." Symptoms of botulism usually appear within 12 to 36 hours after exposure to the toxin and can include fatigue, blurred vision and difficulty swallowing and speaking.

Snapchill distributed its products across the country through coffee roasters and retail outlets, as well as its own website. "Consumers should either destroy the products or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund," the statement on the FDA's website said.

