Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled. Here's what you need to know

A recall has been issued for canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart stores in the Tri-State and available under several brand names.

The impacted products were produced by Tri-Union Seafoods and sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B and Trader Joe's brand names.

According to the FDA, a manufacturing defect is affecting the seal of the cans potentially causing them to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported.

The products under the recall were sold at Trader Joe's New York and New Jersey stores and Walmart stores in New Jersey.

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers.

A full list can be found on the FDA's website.

Customers with the recalled products are asked to either return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171.

