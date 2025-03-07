Car smashes through wall, drives into pool at 'Club Fit' in Briarcliff Manor; no one is hurt

A car ended up in part of a pool in Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County.

A car ended up in part of a pool in Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County.

A car ended up in part of a pool in Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County.

A car ended up in part of a pool in Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County.

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, New York (WABC) -- A bizarre crash ended with a car plunging into a pool inside a fitness center in Westchester County.

The Ossining Police Department says a vehicle smashed through the wall of a fitness center called "Club Fit" on North State Road in Briarcliff Manor around noon on Friday, and then came to a stop in a swimming pool.

Photos show the car partially submerged in the pool.

According to authorities, the driver was able to get out of their car on their own, and there were no reports of any injuries.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

The police department couldn't help but make light of the situation, saying "While we do encourage car pooling, this is not what we had in mind."

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.