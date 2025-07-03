6 people hurt when car crashes into scaffolding in the Bronx; police searching for suspects

MELROSE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a car struck a pedestrian, drove into a scaffolding and then struck five more pedestrians before ditching their vehicle on Thursday.

The incident began just before 11 a.m. when a black Ford Mustang, heading eastbound on East 149th Street, made a right turn onto Courtlandt Avenue and struck a pedestrian.

While fleeing the crash, the driver lost control, jumped the curb, drove into a scaffolding and then struck five more pedestrians.

Two suspects then ditched the Mustang and fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

All six pedestrians were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Police say the scaffolding appears unstable. The Buildings Department will evaluate the stability of the scaffolding.

