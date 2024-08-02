No injuries reported after car goes into Mattress Firm in Hartsdale

HARTSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A car crashed into a Mattress Firm store in Westchester County on Friday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Central Avenue.

Fortunately the store was closed at the time of the crash and officials do not believe anyone is injured.

The car went all the way into the back of the store and had to be stabilized because it landed at the top of a staircase.

The woman driving the car said she was trying to back up from a gas station next door when something happened and she went over the curb, hit a dumpster, and went through the glass of the store.

A passenger was also inside the car at the time.

The manager of the store said it would likely be closed for some time and it is too early to assess how much damage was caused.

Few other details were released.

