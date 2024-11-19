Carrie Underwood talks final Las Vegas residency shows and what's next

As Carrie Underwood approaches the final shows of her Las Vegas "REFLECTION" residency, the singer is opening up about the love that went into it and what's next.

"I feel like there was so much love and work and excitement that was poured into this show that, for me, I feel this will live in my mind, as, like one of the greatest shows we've ever put together, if not the greatest show we've put together," Underwood said in an interview for the ABC News special "Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards - A Special Edition of 20/20."

Tune in to ABC News' new special, "Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards - A Special Edition of 20/20" on Nov. 19, at 10:01 p.m. EST on ABC. The one-hour special will be hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Carrie Underwood adds new shows to Las Vegas residency

Underwood's "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency" kicked off in December 2021 at Resorts World Theatre. She announced in October that she would be taking her final bow in spring 2025 and shared the remaining dates of her residency.

"It's a really special show," Underwood said. "I'm gonna miss it."

What songs does Underwood perform in 'REFLECTION'?

The Grammy Award winner described "REFLECTION" as a "greatest hits show" featuring fan-favorite songs like "Something in the Water," "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats."

Underwood said that what sets the "Before He Cheats" residency performance apart from the previous tour performances is the onstage production, which includes fire and dancers.

"We have done 'Before He Cheats' many times over the years, in many different ways, and just being in this static environment where we don't have to pick up and move everything, it's like, 'Well, what is our wish list?' And it's like, 'Let's light something on fire.'"

"The dancers, the ladies that come onstage bring attitude," she added. "And I feel like [ it ] just lifts us all up for the finale. I mean everybody sings. I'm always amazed when I put the microphone out. You know, are they gonna sing? And everybody's singing and it makes me really happy."

When she sings "Jesus, Take The Wheel," she said it's a moment of "a little worship" in her show.

"It will always be one of my absolute favorites to sing," she said. "I don't even know how many times I've sung that song, but it always just feels so good."

"I always say that one of the things that I do love about singing country music is that we can cover so many different emotions and areas," she continued. "We can tell stories. We can sing about our faith. We can sing about our family. We can sing about drinking and cheating, 'cause that's just, it's life. We have fun, we're serious, we're faithful, we're sassy -- all of it. And I love having those moments in the show that are a bit more serious."

What have Underwood's kids said about her show?

The part in the show that Underwood described as a "beautiful, poignant" moment is when she performs "Something in the Water," which not only features a giant water backdrop, but sweet videos from her career and family.

"My kids are kinda sprinkled in there a little bit," she said. "I think it's the perfect way to end it. We could have ended it with 'Before He Cheats,' but I feel like ending it with something a little more sentimental is the way to go."

Underwood said that her sons Isaiah and Jacob, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher, have seen the show several times.

"They're always so sweet," she said about their visits. "At the end of it, I'm soaking wet, like, coming into my dressing room, towel on my head and robe on and all this stuff, and you can just see how proud they are, which makes me proud. When your kids [ are ] like, 'That's my mom,' it makes me feel good."

When will 'Carrie Underwood: Reflection' stream on Hulu?

While her residency will be ending in April 2025, Underwood said that fans who weren't able to see her in Vegas will be able to see the show when it streams on Hulu in January 2025.

"I feel like it would've been a real shame if it just lived on in people's memories," Underwood said about her residency. "People can re-live those moments and get to watch them and experience them and maybe see things they missed when they came out."

Underwood said that she's also happy that her kids will be able to watch her residency in the future.

"I love that my kids are gonna get to watch it someday when they're a little bit older and be like, 'Oh my gosh mom. I can't believe you did that,'" she said. "I just love that it's gonna get to live on."

How does Underwood find time for herself, and what's next for her?

On the days off that she gets from her "REFLECTION" show, Underwood said she keeps a normal routine at home and does things that bring her joy like baking bread, gardening and exploring all that Vegas has to offer.

"On the occasional days off that I get in Vegas, I just wanna do those things," she said. "There's so much to do in Vegas, and so many people go out, and every once in a while, I'll get to check out shows or go to nice restaurants or something. But some days, I just wanna stay in my pajamas and bake something."

Looking ahead, in addition to her residency ending, Underwood will also add "American Idol" judge to her resume, which she called a "full circle moment."

"It's been 20 years since I was on 'American Idol,' and it still blows my mind to think that I just went and tried out for a TV show, and so much has happened," said the singer, who won the singing competition in 2005. "I consider myself just so blessed."

"To go back and be a judge ... I very much look forward to being a part of somebody else's story," she added.

