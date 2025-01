New Year's flight departs from Hong Kong in 2025, lands at LAX in 2024

LOS ANGELES -- A passenger plane took off from Hong Hong on the first day of 2025 and landed at Los Angeles International Airport on New Year's Eve 2024.

Cathay Pacific Flight 880 departed from Hong Kong International Airport just after midnight local time.

The jet airliner made its way over the Pacific Ocean, crossing the International Date Line about halfway through the 12-hour trip.

The plane landed shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at LAX, arriving about 20 minutes early.