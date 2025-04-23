'Celebrity Jeopardy!' finalists reveal strategies they hope will help them win it all

LOS ANGELES -- The Alex Trebek stage is set for the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" finals.

W. Kamau Bell, Robin Thede and Dave Friedberg will battle it out to raise money for their favorite charities and of course to earn the title of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion.

Bell, a TV host and comedy writer, told On The Red Carpet that he's just happy to be in the conversation at all.

"I'm excited to officially be a celebrity! This is the most exciting part of this, I always felt like half a celebrity or an eighth of a celebrity. So now that I've been on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!,' I feel like a full celebrity," he said.

Bell said he's always looking things up and he's hoping that curiosity and a good buzzer game will help him win. Thede has her own strategy going.

"For me it's all about focus. I'm a comedian so I'm always like 'where can I fill the time with jokes.' And from the beginning this has been like laser focus," she revealed.

Thede also said reading the question along with host Ken Jennings so she can really let it sink in has also helped.

Podcaster Friedberg, who is new to the celebrity spotlight, said he's been sizing up his competition.

"I watched some YouTube videos of both of them. They're both extremely intelligent, well read, super sharp, it's legit. Like it's a legit competition in the finals, they both deserve to be here. So it's gonna be a tough match," he said.

Ken Jennings said having comedians and podcasters as the final three makes sense.

"That's kind of what we've seen, that these professions are often good 'Jeopardy!' players. Comedians have to think fast, they have to be one step ahead of the audience, in this case, in 'Jeopardy!,' you have to be one step ahead of the clue. You have to be ready for anything. And it's really helped them so far," he said.

"Anything can happen in the game of 'Jeopardy!.' I think it's going to be an unpredictable final," Jennings continued.

The "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Finals air tonight at 9pm EST /8PM CST on ABC.

