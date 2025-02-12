"Anne Frank The Exhibition" extends stay through October in response to overwhelming demand

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A limited, three-month-long exhibit featuring the life and experiences of Anne Frank is getting a longer stay.

"Anne Frank The Exhibition" at the Center for Jewish History will now run till Oct. 31, 2025, in New York City before it travels to other areas around the country.

The exhibition is a full-scale re-creation of the annex where Frank and her family hid from the Nazis between 1942 and 1944, featuring dozens of artifacts.

"It has been our honor to partner with the Anne Frank House as host to this landmark exhibition, and we are excited to continue welcoming audiences from around the world for its extended run," said Dr. Gavriel Rosenfeld, President of the Center for Jewish History.

The extension comes after overwhelming attendance and support.

Tickets sold out for the exhibit within one week of opening on Jan. 27, 2025.

Visitor can immerse themselves in the exhibit at the Center for Jewish History, located at 15 W. 16th street.