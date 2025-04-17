Central Park's new Harlem Meer to offer enhanced outdoor activities, new pool and more

Lindsay Tuchman has more from Central Park on the new Davis Center on the Harlem Meer.

Lindsay Tuchman has more from Central Park on the new Davis Center on the Harlem Meer.

Lindsay Tuchman has more from Central Park on the new Davis Center on the Harlem Meer.

Lindsay Tuchman has more from Central Park on the new Davis Center on the Harlem Meer.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- As the weather starts to warm up, Central Park's new Harlem Meer is ready to open, and it features a new pool and plenty of green space for the public to enjoy.

On the north end of Central Park - what was the Lasker Rink and Pool since the 1960s - the area is about ready to reopen as the Davis Center, the Central Park Conservancy's most complex project ever undertaken.

"Standing outside the construction fence, they're like, 'oh, yeah, they're building a new pool, a new rink,' but once they move into the space, they'll realize that we rebuilt a whole section of the park. And that experience is what they're going to be amazed by," said Central Park Conservancy Director of Construction David Turner.

Not only will the Davis Center be a pool in the summer and an ice-skating rink in the winter, but in the shoulder seasons, it will also be a turf space for outdoor activities.

The indoor facility will have tables, locker rooms and concessions. The building itself was integrated right into nature.

Most importantly, to some of the park designers, the construction recovered a stream, connecting the watercourse from the Central Park Ravine all the way to the Harlem Meer, which now also has a boardwalk.

"The communities on this corner of the park couldn't seamlessly connect and flow through and explore, say the Upper West Side, or meander their way and accidentally go deeper into the park," said Chris Nolan, former chief landscape architect, and project consultant.

The project broke ground in 2021 and cost $160 million, $60 million of which came from the city.

It's eagerly anticipated for long-time residents of Harlem.

"I'm excited about the Davis Center because it is a recreation area that I miss deeply," said Harlem resident Kristen Lasky. "The rink that used to be here and the swimming pool were a great part of our family and activities. And bringing us here. And I can't end this loop around the Harlem Meer. I can't wait till I finish too. So, that'll be nice."

While there is still some construction going on, the conservancy is ready for the grand opening next weekend - with lots of outdoor programming for people to celebrate the new addition.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.