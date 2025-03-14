The store was also broken into last October by 2 men with sledgehammers

Burglars steal $12K worth of merchandise from Chanel store on Upper East Side

The Chanel store on the Upper East side was also robbed last October by a pair of men with sledgehammers.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the burglar who broke into the Chanel store on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The robbery happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the burglar broke the front glass window with a pole, then grabbed two purses, a vanity case, a wallet and a card holder before fleeing on foot eastbound on East 65th Street toward Park Avenue.

The merchandise is said to be worth about $12,000.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 30's with a black beard, approximately 6'2", and 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black jogging clothes, a white vest, a white baseball hat and black sandals.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the same Chanel store broken into last October by two men with sledgehammers.

During that robbery, the pair stole purses with a total value of more than $30,000.

