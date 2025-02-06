Charges upgraded for man who sucker punched a father on bicycle in 2017, later passed away

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Charges have been upgraded for a man who police sucker punched a man in the face while he was riding a bicycle in 2017.

Gary Anderson walked out of a police precinct on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Police said in 2017 he punched Domingo Diego-Tapia, a 38-year-old father of two, in the attack on June 8.

Around 1:30 a.m., Diego-Tapia was riding his bike home from work in Prospect Lefferts Gardens when Anderson punched him in the face on Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said. He tumbled from his bike, striking his head on the pavement.

He suffered a severe head injury and was on life support. He died last March from his injuries.

Anderson had already pleaded guilty to assault charges and served time behind bars.

Now, he is facing new charges including manslaughter.

