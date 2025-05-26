Charlie Rangel, trailblazing congressman from Harlem, dies at 94

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Charlie Rangel, a former congressman from Harlem who was the lone surviving member of the "Gang of Four," has died. He was 94.

Rangel was elected to the House of Representatives in 1971 after defeating Rev. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr.

He served in Congress for 46 years, becoming chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee in 2007.

The City College of New York put out a statement Monday morning, confirming Rangel's death, referring to him as a war hero, history-making Congressman and longtime friend.

FILE - In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File

"He served for 23 terms in the House of Representatives and was cited as the most effective lawmaker in Congress, leading all of his colleagues in passing legislation. He was the primary sponsor of President Obama's historic health care reform law. Recognized as one of the hardest working legislators in Congress, he sponsored 40 bills and resolutions that became law throughout his tenure."

CCNY said Rangel's greatest legislative accomplishments included: championing the national Empowerment Zone program, Affordable Care Act, Low Income Housing Tax Credit, American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI), Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, and the 'Rangel Amendment' which sounded the death knell of Apartheid in South Africa.

Former Gov. David Paterson's father, Basil Paterson, was a member of the "Gang of Four," with David Dinkins, Percy Sutton, and Rangel.

"We lost one of the greats today. Charlie Rangel's commitment to public service was legendary. I grew up listening to him, my father, Percy Sutton and David Dinkins establish plans and follow them through to completion to enrich Harlem and our great state," Paterson said. "These were lessons from the fabled "Gang of Four" I took to heart and tried to adhere to throughout my own career in public service. Congressman Rangel's family are in our thoughts and prayers today. We are all better for his service and I am better for having had his friendship."

Reaction pours in to news of Rangel's death

As news of his death spread, reaction started to pour in from across New York City and beyond.

"We lost a great hero that served in the Korean war, Congressman Charles Rangel, he was a true American and a true committer about what is great about this country," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called him a transformational force of nature.

"Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice," Jeffries said. "The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power."

Rev. Al Sharpton remembered Rangel as a "lion of Harlem."

"Charlie was a true activist - we've marched together, been arrested together and painted crack houses together. After surviving the horrors of the Korean War, he made every day of his life count - whether it was coming home to get a law degree or becoming a fixture on the House of Representatives," Sharpton said in a statement. "Black excellence in Harlem, in New York, and in the United States survived because of the work Charlie and his cohorts did to keep it alive."

