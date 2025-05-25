Employee accused of killing customer over food order dispute in Florida

An argument over a food order at a restaurant escalated into a deadly shooting, authorities said.

An argument over a food order at a restaurant escalated into a deadly shooting, authorities said.

An argument over a food order at a restaurant escalated into a deadly shooting, authorities said.

An argument over a food order at a restaurant escalated into a deadly shooting, authorities said.

A verbal dispute over a food order at a Checkers restaurant in Florida escalated into a fatal shooting on Wednesday evening, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting located at 5780 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway around 10:10 p.m. in Kissimmee.

Once on the scene, deputies discovered that the shooting involved a customer, Wesley Robertson, and an employee identified as 23-year-old Elijah Travis Mackey.

Court documents say video from the Checkers shows Mackey climb out of a drive-thru window and walk to the front of the business where Robertson was.

According to a witness Mackey and the customer began arguing.

The document goes on to say Robertson made a derogatory comment to Mackey.

According to OCSO, that's when Mackey pulled out a "small handgun" from his waistband and shot the Robertson in the chest.

Robertson was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he ultimately died.

Mackey was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail. He is being charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

Mackey appeared before a judge for the first time since the shooting Friday afternoon where he was given no bond.

Kim Francis, Checkers spokesperson, shared the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida. The actions of this one employee do not reflect the values of the thousands of our hardworking employees across the country. We are working closely with the police in their investigation, and we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

On Friday, Checkers was back open for business.

Many people and families were staying at nearby hotels for the holiday weekend and other local events.

"It makes me feel insecure. It's like is this going to happen at my hotel. Who knows," said Ray Blake.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.