21-year-old man killed after being shot in neck in Chelsea: police

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at 431 W. 17th St. in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 21-year-old man was killed after being shot in the neck in Manhattan on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the neck.

He was initially taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue in critical condition but later died.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

