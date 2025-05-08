Arrest made after pregnant woman struck in head with metal rod in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is under arrest and accused of striking a pregnant woman in the head with a metal rod on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of the Avenue of the Americas and West 18th Street.

The 35-year-old victim was hit in the head and suffered pain and swelling. She was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Raquan El, 37, was taken into custody later Tuesday afternoon.

He is facing charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

