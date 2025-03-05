Cher thanks volunteers at 'God's Love We Deliver' in NYC

The organization provides meals made specifically with the medical conditions of those who will eat them in mind.

The organization provides meals made specifically with the medical conditions of those who will eat them in mind.

The organization provides meals made specifically with the medical conditions of those who will eat them in mind.

The organization provides meals made specifically with the medical conditions of those who will eat them in mind.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A special guest visited the volunteers at a charity group in SoHo called "God's Love We Deliver."

Legendary singer and actress, Cher, thanked them for all the hard work they do feeding the sick from their kitchen.

The non-profit provides medically tailored meals to individuals affected by severe and chronic illnesses.

Cher says volunteering is not only helpful to the community, but to the person who does the volunteering.

"It's probably one of the most gratifying things you can do and if you get a chance, if you get lucky enough to be chosen to do it, then you know, you're lucky," Cher said.

With the help of 23,000 volunteers, "God's Love We Deliver" will deliver more than four million meals to 17,000 New Yorkers this year.

Cher's visit comes one day before she performs at the 9th annual "Love Rocks" NYC benefit concert, set to be held Thursday night.

For this Neighborhood Eats, Eyewitness News sits down with Lilka Adams, owner of Lloyd's Carrot Cake, who cranks out hundreds of cakes every day.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.