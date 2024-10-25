Chicago rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder for hire charges

Chicago rapper "Lil Durk," whose legal name is Durk Banks, was arrested in Broward County, Florida on murder-for-hire charges.

CHICAGO -- Chicago Rapper "Lil Durk" has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme.

The 32-year-old rapper, who's birth name is Durk Banks was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida.

Authorities have not released details surrounding the charges.

Banks was also sued earlier this month over the August 2020 killing of fellow rapper "FBG Duck" in Chicago.

Banks won a Grammy Award in 2024 for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song "All My Life."

