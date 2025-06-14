24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Child killed after being struck by car in Jersey City

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 14, 2025 12:55AM
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child has died after being struck by a car in Jersey City.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday near Jersey Avenue and 6th Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

The age of the child is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

