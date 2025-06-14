Child killed after being struck by car in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child has died after being struck by a car in Jersey City.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday near Jersey Avenue and 6th Street.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

The age of the child is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.