Chinese hackers believed to have targeted Trump, Vance cellphones: Sources

Chinese hackers are believed to have targeted cellphones used by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Trump/Vance campaign was made aware this week that Trump and Vance are among several people whose phone numbers are believed to have been targeted and potentially compromised, the sources said. It's not clear what, if any, access was gained to the devices. Investigators are working to determine that information, the sources told ABC News.

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a statement on the hacks, but did not name the campaign. However, sources told ABC News the targets were the Trump/Vance campaign.

FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Asheboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

"The U.S. Government is investigating the unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by actors affiliated with the People's Republic of China," the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement. "After the FBI identified specific malicious activity targeting the sector, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) immediately notified affected companies, rendered technical assistance, and rapidly shared information to assist other potential victims."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

The New York Times first reported the news.