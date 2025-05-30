Todd Chrisley speaks out for 1st time since Trump's pardon | LIVE

Chrisley and his wife Julie served time for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Todd Chrisley made his first public comments Friday since being released from prison following a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Chrisley thanked Trump and his administration and supporters at a hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was joined by his daughter Savannah Chrisley and his attorney.

"I am grateful for it," he said.

His wife, Julie Chrisley, did not attend the news conference, the family's first since Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison Wednesday after being sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley -- whose family rose to fame on the decade-long reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" -- was was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The charges against the Chrisleys stem from activity that occurred at least as early as 2007, when the couple allegedly provided false information to banks and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving million of dollars in loans, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, the couple is accused of fabricating bank statements and a credit report that had "been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California."

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors said the Chrisleys had engaged in a "fifteen-year fraud spree."

