Adrienne Adams to deliver 'State of the City' address as mayoral run looms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City council speaker Adrienne Adams is set to deliver her State of the City address on Tuesday.

The speech comes as New York City Mayor Eric Adams heads to Washington, DC to testify to a House committee looking at sanctuary cities policies.

The theme of city leadership is said to be the topic of choice for Adams.

While she hasn't announced her candidacy, there is much speculation that she could also toss her hat in the running for mayor.

Adams' speech comes on the heels of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement this past weekend.

Cuomo hit the ground running, appearing on the Stephen A. Smith show.

"New York City, at this moment, is in trouble and I think I can help because I've done this all my life. I know these issues and these problems and I know how to make change. It's about helping New York City in this moment," he said.

As candidates state their case to voters, it is still very early on in the race.

Both Mayor Adams and Cuomo are looking to get the backing from major unions and political voices here in the city.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams said he believes we need to be saved from Cuomo and that when things got tough, he quit.

The mayor will run on his track record, touting his efforts to move the city forward, he says his opponents' platforms are sounding more like him.

" I do believe we need to be saved from him, but I can't campaign from this place. And so, we are clear. You go to 2020 and you look at what was happening in this city in 2020 and look at where we are now," Adams said.

As Adrienne Adams will take center stage for her address at 'Jazz Lincoln Center,' all eyes will be on her to join the crowded field of contenders that look to unseat Adams from city hall.

She has already filed her paperwork to form a campaign committee, which is the first step for a potential mayoral candidate.

