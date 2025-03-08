City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams Adrienne Adams speaks out at first NYC Mayoral campaign rally

QUEENS (WABC) -- Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, the newest New York City mayoral candidate spoke at her first official campaign rally on Saturday afternoon at the Rochdale Village Shopping Center.

"New Yorkers are fed up, so it's time for us to stand up. New Yorkers deserve a government that is accountable to them," Adams said.

In the meantime, former Governor Andrew Cuomo snagged his second major union endorsement earlier this week -- Teamsters Union Local #237 - which represents city employees.

He is focusing his campaign on public safety - calling New York as a 'city in crisis.'

"You see what's going on in the subways, you see the graffiti -- you feel the city is out of control and it is at a tipping point," Cuomo said.

This week, City Comptroller and candidate Brad Lander unveiled his plan to tackle the city's housing crisis, which includes building $50,000 homes and increasing housing subsidies.

New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie spoke about his plans for a universal after school program for preschoolers to high school seniors.

The mayoral race is now crowded with a total of ten candidates vying for the seat, including New York Assembly Members Jessica Ramos, and Zohran Mamdani, former NY assembly member Michael Blake, former NYC comptroller Scott Stringer, and Democratic donor Whitney Tilson.

Mayor Eric Adams says this race is far from over and that he is committed to sticking it out.

Earlier this week, he announced an initiative to improve conditions in Washington Square Park -- he has also touted the drop in crime and increase in jobs in the city.

"I've been able to move forward the agenda of this city. The only game you are guaranteed to lose is the one you forfeit," Mayor Adams said.

