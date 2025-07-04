24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
City of Plainfield, NJ declares state of emergency after severe storms

Friday, July 4, 2025 1:19AM
PLAINFIELD, New Jersey -- The city of Plainfield, New Jersey, has declared a state of emergency after severe weather on Thursday night.

Mayor Adrian O. Mapp declared a state of emergency after trees were down, power lines were down, and power outages were reported throughout the city.

In South Plainfield, over 1,000 customers were without power at 7 p.m., with the estimated restoration time by 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Governor Phil Murphy released a statement about the storm damage, saying if you are in the area to please stay inside and avoid any downed trees, power lines or burning transformers.


