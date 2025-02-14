Civil case accusing rapper Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping 13-year-old girl dismissed

A civil case accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter of sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing.

"The false case against JAY-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can - he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name," said Alex Spiro, attorney for Jay-Z.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.