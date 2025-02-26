Clark, New Jersey middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A middle school teacher in Clark, New Jersey was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.
The suspect, 48-year-old Matthew Serwedes, was a teacher at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School.
Serwedes is accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material via social media and a messaging platform.
An investigation led authorities to arrest Serwedes at his home.
Police seized electronic devices for forensic analysis.
In a statement from the Clark Public School District, they said it doesn't believe the teacher involved any of his students.
The school district said the teacher was immediately suspended.
