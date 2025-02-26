Clark, New Jersey middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A middle school teacher in Clark, New Jersey was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Serwedes is accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material via social media and a messaging platform.

An investigation led authorities to arrest Serwedes at his home.

Police seized electronic devices for forensic analysis.

In a statement from the Clark Public School District, they said it doesn't believe the teacher involved any of his students.

The school district said the teacher was immediately suspended.

