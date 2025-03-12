52-year-old pedestrian killed in 5-car crash in Clifton

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Clifton on Wednesday.

The crash involved at least five vehicles at the intersection of Getty and Crooks avenues just before 11:30 a.m.

Officials say a 35-year-old woman driving a Chevy Trailblazer was involved in a collision with four other cars and struck the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash caused residents to run out of their homes to see what caused the ground to shake.

The aftermath was horrific, leaving several cars pressed and mangled together.

But one vehicle, a black Honda, took the brunt of the collision and was left with the front end torn off and the air bags covered in blood.

Emergency crews arrived in minutes and pulled the victims out of the twisted remnants of cars.

Residents told Eyewitness News that the intersection is known for accidents and speeding motorists.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.