Up Close 5/11/25: Addressing ongoing travel woes and issues at Newark Liberty International Airport

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we examine the ongoing issues impacting travel and operations at one of the nation's busiest airports in the Tri-State area.

It's been two weeks of travel woes at Newark Liberty International Airport, and now there's concerns that the chaos could continue well into the summer season.

Old technology and a shortage of air traffic controllers are just some of the big issues involved.

So, will the new plan by President Donald Trump's transportation department fix the problem anytime soon? And how concerned should people be about flying in and out of Newark and other airports?

We speak with ABC aviation expert John Vance about the recent events.

Meanwhile, Steve Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City for 12 years, is running for a new job: governor of New Jersey.

We speak with the mayor about issues facing the Garden State and how he plans to fix them if he wins the primary.

