Up Close 3/2/25: Breaking down Donald Trump's 5 weeks in office, current state of NYC mayoral race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Five weeks into the second presidential term of Donald J. Trump, and there are many people on both sides of the aisle who have been thrown for a loop over the daily drill of executive orders and overturning of items, which has also perpetuated shock among many Americans who are not all accustomed to this constant churning.

The reaction isn't just from one party. Both parties in Congress approve bills that spend money, and people from both parties react when money they voted on is suddenly reversed.

We talked to New York Congressman Tom Suozzi, a middle of the road Democrat, for his take on these last several weeks.

And from running the federal government, to running the biggest city in the country, we also look at the situation shaping up now in the race for mayor of New York.

Eric Adams still insists he is running for re-election, this as he waits for a judge to decide if the federal felony corruption charges against him are thrown out at the request of Trump's Justice Department. He has been under fire from critics claiming the Justice Department action is designed to get Mayor Adams' support for President Trump's crackdown of undocumented workers.

After weeks of political speculation, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend announced he is running for mayor.

Meanwhile, the current City Council Speaker Adrianne Adams has formed an exploratory committee to run for mayor, and there is already at least six other candidates in the race.

Here to help us break it all down is former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn. She is now the CEO of Women in Need, which provides services to homeless women and children, and she's the executive committee chair of the New York Democratic Party.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

