Up Close 6/8/25: Closer look at the candidates in the race for governor of New Jersey | Vote 2025

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we break down the race for governor of New Jersey ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

For the first time in eight years, there is no incumbent in the race, as current Gov. Phil Murphy can't run again because of term limits.

The biggest number of candidates running in this gubernatorial primary election: the Democrats. Out of the six Democrats running, two are members of Congress and two are mayors.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will likely face a tough fight from Republicans, including from the state GOP's no. 1 candidate: Jack Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli came surprisingly close to winning the general election against Gov. Murphy four years ago, only losing by about three points. Meanwhile, four other Republicans are also running for governor, but it's businessman Ciattarelli who is backed this time in this election by President Donald Trump.

With the election just days away, will the president's support help in this race? Up Close takes a close look at all the leading candidates in the Garden State.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

