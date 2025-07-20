Up Close 7/20/25: Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo make their case in New York City mayoral race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter goes one-on-one with Mayor Eric Adams, who is trying to make his case for a second term, while Andrew Cuomo kicks his campaign into high gear.

Adams talks about the federal corruption charges against him, charges that were dropped a few months ago by President Donald Trump's Justice Department.

He also discusses the president's impact on the race for mayor.

And with the November general election just months away, Adams is not the only candidate making their case.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his campaign for mayor into high gear. The life-long Democrat is now running for office as an independent candidate.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Cuomo talked about the lessons learned from his failed primary run, and how his strategy is different for the general election.

He called his opponent Zohran Mamdani "dangerous."

He also warned that if he and Mayor Adams are both in the race, it will be easier for Mamdani to win the mayoral election.

