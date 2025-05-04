Up Close 5/4/25: Mayor Adams talks new budget; sit-down with NYC Schools Chancellor Aviles-Ramos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is running for a second term despite a bucket of legal problems, now gone thanks to President Donald Trump.

This week, the mayor unveils what he calls the best budget ever. The $115 billion plan includes more New York police officers, free after school programs for all kids and a lot more.

On this edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter talks to Mayor Adams about the budget, the race for mayor, the issues confronting the city and how he's getting along with President Trump.

Meanwhile, the new chancellor of New York City schools, for her first time on Up Close, offers insight on how she plans to continue to build the country's biggest and most expensive public school system -- from continuing to increase the percentage of graduates, to getting students ready for college and for dealing with cellphones in the classroom.

We have our first interview with the chancellor and veteran school expert, Melissa Aviles-Ramos.

