Up Close 6/1/25: Outrage over ICE detention of NYC student; remembering former Rep. Charlie Rangel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we discuss the public outrage and growing protests over the Trump administration's recent detention of a young immigrant in New York.

The protests are in response to the detention of a man from Venezuela who is seeking asylum in New York. The 20-year-old, identified as Daniel, is a New York City high school student, who also had a job to help his mother and siblings. An undocumented worker, like nearly half a million others in New York.

As for NYC Mayor Eric Adams, he says he can't do anything about it.

Joining Up Close to discuss is Alexa Aviles, chair of the NYC Council's immigration committee. We also speak with a legal expert on what anxious immigrants can do as the Trump administration ramps up its crackdown.

Also on our program, remembering former U.S. Rep. Charlie Rangel, the lion of Harlem who served 46 years in Congress.

Rangel became one of the most powerful members of the House who used his influence to push legislation that helped his community and struggling communities across the country.

We look back at Rangel's interview with Up Close back in 2016, when he was getting ready to finish his last term after spending nearly half a century in Washington.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

