Up Close 4/6/25: President Donald Trump announces new round of expansive tariffs on 'Liberation Day'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we discuss the Trump administration's latest efforts to declare economic independence for the United States.

President Donald Trump continues to escalate his global economic trade war, announcing a new round of expansive tariffs on what he dubbed as "Liberation Day."

But the day after Trump's announcement, there was another sell-off on Wall Street, and one of the biggest ever. The tariffs sent waves of worry through the financial markets and Americans across the country.

The president, who campaigned and won on promises of cutting inflation as soon as possible, now faced with real fears of big price hikes on consumer goods.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer joins our program with his reaction to the tariffs.

We also speak with Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for New York City, which represent businesses in NYC.

Wylde weighs in on the economy and also discusses her organization's latest study on the return of workers to offices since the pandemic and what it means.

