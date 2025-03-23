Up Close 3/23/25: Trump takes action to gut Department of Education, one of his campaign promises

On this edition of Up Close, we discuss President Donald Trump's move to shut down the Department of Education and his administration's ongoing crackdown on immigration.

On this edition of Up Close, we discuss President Donald Trump's move to shut down the Department of Education and his administration's ongoing crackdown on immigration.

On this edition of Up Close, we discuss President Donald Trump's move to shut down the Department of Education and his administration's ongoing crackdown on immigration.

On this edition of Up Close, we discuss President Donald Trump's move to shut down the Department of Education and his administration's ongoing crackdown on immigration.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- When President Donald Trump campaigned for a second term, he made a lot of promises, and he appears to be delivering.

This week, he took executive action to gut the federal Department of Education.

Joining us on this edition of Up Close is Michael Mulgrew, the president of the United Federation of Teachers, who represents educators in New York City. He talks more about the big move taken by the president and what that means for schools.

Meanwhile, attempts to shut down the Department of Education is just one of many controversies sparked by Trump since he took office.

He also scored an extension on government funding with help from a political foe, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, which split the Democratic party.

So, do Democrats fight Trump or try to make a deal with him? Does he even want a deal?

Mike Marza talks to Congressman Laura Gillen, a Democrat from Long Island.

On another front, the Trump administration has continued the crackdown on immigrants, even those with legal status.

Columbia grad student Mahmoud Khalil has a permanent residency visa and is married to an American citizen, but the government is trying to deport him for his role in pro-Palestinian protests at the university last year.

We talk to the New York Civil Liberties Union Assistant Director Bobby Hodgson about the rights of both documented and undocumented immigrants.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close