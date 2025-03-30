Up Close 3/30/25: US security breach after war plans shared in Trump administration group chat

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we continue to follow the latest headlines from the Trump administration.

President Trump this past week declared a new tariff, this one on imported cars. Meanwhile, more federal workers are being forced off the job while sanctuary cities are facing a Trump order to stop what they're doing.

The big deal of the week: a major breach over a meeting at the Pentagon that allowed a reporter to be part of a unsecure chat group reportedly discussing war plans. The president is insisting the media is making too big of a deal over the situation.

Among those speaking out includes New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim. The Garden State senator joins our program to discuss.

Plus, what's ahead for New York City Mayor Eric Adams?

Adams is currently low in the ratings, all while his political future remains in question. If he loses the Democratic primary in June, many are wondering what will he do next. Will he run as an independent come time this fall?

We speak with the mayor about these questions and more.

