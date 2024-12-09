A new chapter for Club Fugazi: 'Dear San Francisco' takes the stage

SAN FRANCISCO -- In San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, Club Fugazi has transformed from the legendary home of "Beach Blanket Babylon" to a vibrant show, "Dear San Francisco." The production combines acrobatics and storytelling to celebrate the essence of the city.

Created by Gypsy Snyder, a native San Franciscan born into the renowned Pickle Family Circus, the show captures the city's eclectic spirit of the '70s and '80s. "It's not just a mentality - it's a way of living," Snyder shared, emphasizing San Francisco's unique humanity and cultural richness.

"Dear San Francisco" evolves constantly, welcoming new performers and routines to reflect fresh perspectives and skills. Its latest holiday reimagining adds heartfelt moments perfect for the season.

"We aim to celebrate this city and its people," said Snyder. "It's about lifting each other up and coming together."

The show is a dynamic tribute to San Francisco's enduring creativity, leaving audiences touched and inspired.

