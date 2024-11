Coachella 2025 announces lineup with Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone among headliners

INDIO, Calif. -- Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone will be the headliners of the 2025 Coachella festival, organizers announced Wednesday.

Other notable acts in the lineup include Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX and Megan Thee Stallion.

Coachella is scheduled for the weekends of April 11-13 and April 18-20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

