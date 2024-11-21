Cody Johnson wins CMA Album of the Year, fulfilling an 18-year dream

Ahead of winning Album of the Year, Cody Johnson was told he 'would never get' a CMA Award

NASHVILLE -- Cody Johnson just took home the CMA Award for Album of the Year - and it's the one he's worked toward for 18 years.

Fresh off his win, Cody shared with On The Red Carpet how the odds were stacked against him early in his career.

"I was told that I would never get one of these," he said. "A long time ago sitting in a record label office and I was told the cowboy hat is not going to work, being from Texas is not going to work. So, this has been a mission of mine for 18 years now to say, 'hey I'm going to go win my CMA, I'm going to go do this.'"

Now with his first CMA in hand, Cody has a special place for it - right above the fireplace in his trophy room at his Texas ranch.

"We're building a trophy room at the house on the ranch in Texas and this is gonna go above the fireplace," he said.

