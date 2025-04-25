Learn more about how you can register or donate

First annual 'Kickin' Colon Cancer's Butt' fundraiser to take place this weekend

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is holding its first annual kickball fundraiser this weekend.

It's called "Kickin' Colon Cancer's Butt." It was started by our very own Vice President of Entertainment Brand Solutions Mitchell Gubin and his family.

The goal is to raise awareness for the importance of screenings and end the stigma around colonoscopies.

For Gubin, it's also personal.

"The most shocking part of being diagnosed really was the unknown of it all," Gubin said. "I felt pretty positive that it was caught early, but you just don't know, and it's the waiting around... what are the test results going to show?"

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, which makes getting screened early more important than ever.

That's why doctors recommend getting screened beginning at age 45.

What to know about the event

As for the event, it's being held on Sunday, April 27 at 9 a.m. at Driftwood Day Camp in Melville, Long Island.

The kickball fundraiser will be a round-robin format, with participants playing at least two games.

Among the highlights will be raffle baskets containing exclusive signed sports merchandise, tickets, gift certificates to local restaurants and more!

Breakfast sandwiches will be provided by The Running Egg Food Truck.

The event is sponsored by Northwell Health, and The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is also partnering locally with the Hewlett House on Long Island.

To learn more, register, or donate you can go online or scan the QR code below.

