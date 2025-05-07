Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Columbia University; no word on arrests

Eyewitness News has more as this breaking news story unfolds.

Eyewitness News has more as this breaking news story unfolds.

Eyewitness News has more as this breaking news story unfolds.

Eyewitness News has more as this breaking news story unfolds.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A pro-Palestinian protest has broken out at a library on Columbia University's campus on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the university said they are dealing with a disruption in reading room 301 of Butler Library, and their Public Safety Team is responding.

NewsCopter 7 was over the library, where a gathering of protesters were seen outside the front door.

The protest appeared to be peaceful from the outside, with no confrontations.

The university is now asking individuals for identification and asking them to disperse.

They say that failure to comply will result in "violations" and "possible arrest."

"While this is isolated to one room in the library, it is completely unacceptable that some individuals are choosing to disrupt academic activities as our students are studying and preparing for final exams," a Columbia spokesperson said. "These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated. Individuals found to be in violation of University Rules and policies will face disciplinary consequences."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.