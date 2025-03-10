Columbia University ramps up security measures as more ICE arrests loom

As the Trump administration continues its immigration crackdown, the arrest of a Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate is forcing the institution to ramp up security measures.

Columbia public safety has restricted access to three gates on its Morningside Heights campus.

Right now, the campus is only open to student, registered guests and alumni. Those looking to gain access will have to go through check points and prove they have official business.

The move comes as the university attempts to thwart any protests following the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil by federal agents.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that it was cutting $400 million in grants and contracts for Columbia University after saying the institution failed to fight antisemitism on campus.

There is concern that ICE could return to the campus after the Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "we will be revoking the Visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported."

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Khalil remain unknown.

""ICE's arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the U.S. government's open repression of student activism and political speech, specifically targeting students at Columbia University for criticism of Israel's assault on Gaza," Amy Greer, attorney for Khalil, told Eyewitness News

Restrictions at additional college campuses are expected after Barnard College announced it would also be increasing security measures on Monday "due to active concerns for violence."