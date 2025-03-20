Columbia University nears deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Columbia University is reportedly nearing a deal to give into the Trump administration's demands to secure millions in funding.

The demands include a mask ban and a major crackdown on anti-Israel protests on campus.

The administration says their demands protect Jewish students from harassment and empower campus police.

This all comes after last year's protests on Columbia University's campus over the war in Gaza.

At times, the protests resulted in clashes between pro-Palestinian and Israeli supporters.

As a result, Columbia is now without federal funding.

The university is facing a deadline to agree to nine demands before the Trump Administration considers restoring the $400 million in federal funding.

The demands include:

- Enforcing discipline of Hamilton Hall protestors

- Moving the disciplinary process to the office of the president

- Formalize the definition of antisemitism

- Reform the admissions process

- An on-campus mask ban

Interim President Katrina Armstrong addressed concerns in a letter to the Columbia community Wednesday, saying in part:

"Responsible stewardship means we must consider every appropriate action, work with our partners across the nation, and we are doing so ... But we will never compromise our values of pedagogical independence, our commitment to academic freedom, or our obligation to follow the law."

The deadline for Columbia to agree to meet the demands from the Trump administration was Thursday, but published reports say the deadline is extended to Friday.

