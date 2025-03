Judge to decide if Columbia can share student disciplinary records with Congress

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A federal judge in New York will hear arguments Tuesday over whether to extend an order that prevents Columbia University from the sharing student disciplinary records of a number of pro-Palestinian activists with a House of Representatives committee.

The request for an injunction was filed by a group of Columbia students and graduates, including Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Palestinian activist detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement who is separately fighting his detention by the Trump administration.

Khalil and the others said the Republican-controlled committee's request for their records violates the First Amendment and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and made Columbia "feel pressure to cooperate with the government in its efforts to chill and punish protected speech."

Judge Aruba Subramanian has temporarily blocked Columbia from disclosing the student records and will hear arguments Tuesday afternoon over whether to permanently block sharing of the records or allow the school to cooperate with the committee.

On Monday, a 21-year-old junior at Columbia University sued the Trump administration. Yunseo Chung, a legal permanent resident who has lived in the U.S. since she moved from South Korea at age 7, said federal agents were after her when they showed up at a residence on West 113 Street earlier this month.

Chung participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and accused Trump and other officials of "attempting to use immigration enforcement as a bludgeon to suppress speech that they dislike, including Ms.Chung's speech."

Since Chung participated in a March 5 sit-in inside and a demonstration outside an academic building at Barnard College, the feds have searched her dorm, showed up at her parents' house and revoked her status as a legal permanent resident, according to her lawsuit.

"The prospect of imminent detention, to be followed by deportation proceedings, has chilled her speech. Ms. Chung is now concerned about speaking up about the ongoing ordeal of Palestinians in Gaza as well as what is happening on her own campus: the targeting of her fellow students by the federal government, the arbitrary disciplinary process she and others are undergoing, and the failure of the university to protect noncitizen students," the lawsuit said. "If Ms. Chung is detained and deported, she will be indefinitely separated from her family and community. Ms. Chung's parents reside in the continental United States, and her sister is set to start college in the United States in the fall."

The Trump administration argues her presence poses risks to foreign policy and to halting the spread of antisemitism, the same rationale the administration invoked for the detention of Khalil.

Federal immigration agents detained the Columbia University graduate student on March 8 as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on what he calls antisemitic and "anti-American" campus protests. Khalil served as a spokesperson and negotiator last year for pro-Palestinian demonstrators who opposed Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Khalil, who was born in Syria to a Palestinian family, has said in a statement that his detention reflects "anti-Palestinian racism" in the U.S.

---

Some information from ABC News

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.