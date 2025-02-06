Con Ed seeks approval to raise gas, electric bills for New York City, Westchester residents

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Con Edison is seeking state approval for a proposal that includes increasing gas and electric bills for customers in New York City and Westchester County.

The utility company will ask state regulators for permission to hike electric bills by an average of 11.4% and gas bills by 13.3% starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

Con Ed said this will help fund investments in clean energy and infrastructure upgrades needed as severe weather becomes more frequent and severe.

The proposal would support economic growth and development in New York City and Westchester County by investing more than $21 billion over three years, officials say.

"Con Edison is proud to serve more than 9 million people in New York City and Westchester County, supporting the vital economic, health, and transportation networks that keep our region thriving," said Matthew Ketschke, president of Con Edison. "Our top priority is to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers. Our proposed investment plan will support critical work and investments in reliability, resiliency and clean energy infrastructure to meet the high expectations of our customers, who depend on us to deliver the most reliable electric service in the nation."

Sane Energy Project, a renewable energy advocacy group, opposes the potential increases. The group's director, Kim Fraczek, believes New York State should begin looking at alternatives to save New Yorkers money.

"We need to get away from the corporate utility model moving more towards a local, local trend, locally produced energy that's owned by the public," Fraczek said.

Fraczek said some of the plans like a new clean energy hub in Brooklyn is a good idea from Con Ed, but believes in more transformative change.

"We're going to be spending billions of dollars in gas infrastructure, they're taking us in the wrong direction," Fraczek said. "And inevitably, that's going to end up costing us more in the long run. That harms our health. That harms our safety."

The investment plan is subject to approval by the New York State Public Service Commission.

The New York State Public Service Commission has the authority to approve, pause, reduce or negotiate the increase. The commission said it will scrutinize the proposal over an 11-month review and try to find ways to cut costs before a possible approval.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement:

"The Governor strongly opposes any effort to increase the cost of living for New Yorkers and is directing the Department of Public Service to thoroughly scrutinize the request by Con Edison to raise utility bills."

