Drivers react to first weekday of congestion pricing in Manhattan

Phil Taitt has the latest on the Upper West Side.

Phil Taitt has the latest on the Upper West Side.

Phil Taitt has the latest on the Upper West Side.

Phil Taitt has the latest on the Upper West Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City has completed its first full weekday of the new congestion pricing tolling program

Questions are still swirling about whether the program will ease traffic and help boost transit numbers.

During the first full workday of congestion pricing, the streets of Manhattan were quieter than usual during the evening rush hour commute.

So far, it has been a smooth roll out for congestion pricing. This is a new reality for New Yorkers as this first in the nation plan affects the city for the foreseeable future.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul vows to closely study data and make changes for the proram as needed.

For now, only time will tell as drivers still get acclimated to the tolling program that finally found a steady beat after the plan was touch and go for months.

While there are still threats to block the plan, for now, it is here to stay.

New Yorkers, like many issues in the city, show support and disdain for the new program.

"I don't mind paying the nine bucks if its going to be like this going forward," a driver told Eyewitness News.

"Its already so difficult to survive in the city. Rent is high, groceries are high, inflation, everything is high. Now it's an additional thing we have to pay," another driver said,

Another New Yorker told Eyewitness News that the plan wasn't thought out very well. "I think it was 'we need the money and lets just force it on them and eventually, they'll just get used to it.'"

Governor Hochul promoted the rollout of congestion pricing as she took to the rails of the Metro North and greeted riders.

She says congestion pricing will also benefit the rails. While the tolling program is unpopular and has received pushback from suburban communities, she assures folks there are benefits that are forthcoming.

Right now, we're still waiting to hear from New York City Mayor Eric Adams on congestion pricing. He is expected to speak out the topic in the coming days.

Phil Taitt reports from Chelsea on the attack.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.