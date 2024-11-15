Firefighters' union set to speak out as lawsuits filed against congestion pricing plan in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Despite its lower cost, New York Governor Kathy Hochul's attempt at reviving the controversial congestion pricing plan is still being met with pushback.

The new $9 price tag is lower than the original $15, but many around the Tri-state aren't in favor of the plan and are fighting to keep it from happening.

"A $9 toll achieves our goals without putting an extra strain on those who can least afford it," Hochul said.

There are a total of nine lawsuits pending.

The firefighter's union is expected to speak out against congestion pricing on Friday.

Most drivers in Manhattan south of 60th Street will be charged $9.

The MTA has said this will not only ease up some of the traffic on the roads, but the $15 billion in revenue is needed to improve service to the subway and make it safer and make other improvements..

Some drivers say it should be up to the MTA to come up with the money.

Among the lawsuits, is one filed by the state of New Jersey and the Teachers Union.

"I'm hopeful that New Yorkers will embrace congestion pricing once it's in place and that hopefully the president will back off," said Kathryn Wylde, Partnership for New York City.

"I'm ready to fight the congestion tax yet again, to protect Jersey families from more taxes and more cancer-causing pollution," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, (D) New Jersey.

Anthony Johnson has more on the reaction to congestion pricing from New Jersey commuters.

The new congestion pricing fees under the revised pricing plan that is under discussion include:

A $2.25 off-peak rate for passenger cars from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends, which is down from $3.75 in the original plan.

A $3 "crossing credit' for passenger cars entering the congestion zone through four Manhattan tunnels, which is down from the original $5 price.

Small trucks and charter buses cost $14.40, originally $24, and large trucks and tour buses cost $21.60, originally $36.

An extra per-ride surcharge is now 75 cents for taxis and black car services, originally $1.25, and $1.50 for Uber and Lyfts, originally $2.50.

President-elect Donald Trump has openly and vehemently opposed congestion pricing, saying last May he would terminate the governor's plan in his first week of office. But it would become much more complicated for Trump to do that if the governor starts her plan before he is inaugurated in January.

Instead, the $9 toll could increase in the coming years under this plan, which is what the Riders Alliance -- which has been fighting for the toll to raise billions for mass transit -- is hoping for.

However, Director of State Operations Kathryn Garcia said they will not increase the congestion toll for at least three years.

State Budget Director Blake Washington acknowledged the state will regularly review the tolling amount to make sure enough revenue is being generated. The toll wont increase unless "it's absolutely necessary," he said.

The president-elect released the following statement:

"I have great respect for the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, and look forward to working with her to Make New York and America Great Again. But I strongly disagree with the decision on the congestion tax. It has never worked, but especially so with a city, town, or village that is trying to come back from very rough times, which can certainly be said of New York City. It will put New York City at a disadvantage over competing cities and states, and businesses will flee. Not only is this a massive tax to people coming in, it is extremely inconvenient from both driving and personal booking keeping standards. It will be virtually impossible for New York City to come back as long as the congestion tax is in effect. It will hurt workers, families, and businesses, but in particular, anything to do with jobs. It is the most regressive tax known to womankind (man!)."

The MTA board would have to approve the new rate at a meeting expected on Nov 18.

